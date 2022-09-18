ajc logo
X

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Armenia on Saturday, amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Armenia on Saturday, amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)

National & World News
9 hours ago
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Sunday that the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan and called for a negotiated solution to the countries' conflict.

Pelsoi's visit to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, with a congressional delegation came just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years.

The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in that fighting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan each blamed the other for starting the shelling attacks last week.

Pelosi on Sunday met with Alen Simonyan, president of Armenia's parliament, and told reporters afterward that “Our meeting again had a particular importance to us because the focus was on security following the illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory.

“We strongly condemn those attacks — we in our delegation on behalf of Congress — which threaten prospects for a much-needed peace agreement,” she said. “The United States ... has clearly and has long stated that there can be no military solution to the conflict. We continue to watch the situation closely and we continue supporting a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable solution to all issues relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry sharply criticized her comments.

“Pelosi’s baseless and unfair accusations against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," it said in a statement.

“We emphasize with regret that Pelosi, who speaks of justice, has not purposefully shown any position until today regarding the policy of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, the ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and other similar grave crimes, for which Armenia is responsible,” the ministry said.

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, left, looks at Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, right, as he speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Stepan Poghosyan

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, left, looks at Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, right, as he speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Stepan Poghosyan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, left, looks at Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, right, as he speaks at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has been held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Stepan Poghosyan

Credit: Stepan Poghosyan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, right, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, left, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, right, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, left, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, right, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, left, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, center left, and Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, center right, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks during the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

Editors' Picks
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House4h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
23h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County is slated for an expansion and renovation to be complete by August 2024.

Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Latest
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
9m ago
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
11m ago
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
17m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top