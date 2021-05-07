Pelicans' Williamson out indefinitely with fractured finger

San Antonio’s recent five-game losing streak helped the Pelicans pull within 1 1/2 games of the final Western Conference play-in spot with six games to go. New Orleans' second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram was out of the lineup with a left ankle sprain. Steven Adams (toe sprain) and Josh Hart (thumb) also were set to miss Friday's game.

New Orleans’ road trip will continue at Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas and Golden State. The Pelicans’ lone remaining home game is their season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Their playoff chances look much more daunting without Williamson.

“He doesn't complain. He doesn't yell at officials. He doesn't flop. He doesn't sell calls,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He's the kind of guy that should get favorable treatment because of the way he acts, but that's not what works. What works is yelling and complaining and flopping and selling calls. He doesn't do any of that.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports