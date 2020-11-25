Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal

Oklahoma City gets a future first round draft pick from Denver; guard George Hill from Milwaukee; and wing player Zylan Cheatham, guard Josh Gray, forward Darius Miller, forward Kenrich Williams, and two second round draft picks from the Pelicans.

The Bucks acquired the draft rights to Sam Merrill, who was picked 60th overall by New Orleans, as part of the trade, while Denver acquired the draft rights to R.J. Hampton, who was selected 24th overall by Milwaukee on draft night.

Milwaukee also re-signed guard Pat Connaughton Tuesday to a three-year deal worth nearly $16 million.

Connaughton, 27, averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 18.6 minutes while playing in 67 games for the Bucks last season. He originally signed with the Bucks prior to the 2018-19 season. The 2015 second-round pick from Notre Dame has career averages of 4.8 points. 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 283 games with Portland and Milwaukee.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic, a person with knowledge of the decision told AP. Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points last season for the Kings and now becomes the latest addition to an offseason filled with moves by the Hawks — who also added Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo in recent days.

Also, veteran guard Wayne Ellington agreed to terms with the Detroit Pistons, according to Priority Sports. Ellington played 28 games with the Pistons during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.1 points a game last season for the New York Knicks.

