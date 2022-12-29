Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world

"What a privilege to come after you, my friend," Ronaldo wrote. "Your talent is a school through which every player should go. Your legacy transcends generations. And that is the way you will continue to live."

Pelé was a revered sports figure to a level probably not comparable to any athlete other than Muhammad Ali. As comfortable mingling with heads of states and celebrities as he was evading defenders, Pelé made an impact in capitals across continents.

"As one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together," former U.S. President Barack Obama wrote.

Pelé's greatest impact was in Brazil, a unifying figure celebrated during the 2014 World Cup.

"I saw Pelé play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums)," former Brazil President and current President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote. "Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal. ... Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did. As different from Portuguese as one's language was, foreigners from the four corners of the planet soon found a way to pronounce the magic word: 'Pelé.'"

For a half-century, people who knew the name of only one soccer player knew Pelé.

“He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport,” France coach Didier Deschamps said in a statement. “Who, as a child, didn’t dream of being Pelé? ... Pelé was the alliance of beauty and efficiency. His talent and his list of achievements will stay engraved in our minds forever.”

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé tied Pelé for sixth in career World Cup goals with a hat trick in this month's loss to Argentina in the final. Four years ago, Mbappé became only the second teenager — after Pelé — to score a goal in a World Cup final.

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten," Mbappé wrote.

When Pelé’s condition worsened last month during the World Cup in Qatar, get well messages were flashed on the sides of buildings in Doha. The English Football Association lit Wembley Stadium’s arch in Brazil’s colors on Wednesday night. FIFA, soccer's governing body, changed its website's homepage to photos of Pelé with a black background.

“Pelé took football to another level,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote. "He also played with an effortless flair, the like of which had never been seen.”

When Pelé played for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League from 1975-77, he helped spark soccer’s rise in the United States, leading to the nation hosting the World Cup in 1994.

“Pele was truly a remarkable figure — on and off the field,” said FIFA Council member Sunil Gulati, a former U.S. Soccer Federation president. “The world has lost a once in a lifetime sportsman who leaves an extraordinary legacy.”

