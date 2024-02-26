'Peetah' Morgan, lead singer of family reggae band Morgan Heritage, dies at 46

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Peter Anthony Morgan, lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage that he founded with four siblings, died Sunday at 46, his family said.

The family asked for privacy and thanked people in advance for their love and support. The statement posted on social media did not share a cause of death.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on the X social media platform that his “heart is heavy” over the news. He called Morgan's death a “colossal loss" for Jamaica and reggae music.