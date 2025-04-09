Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse

Dominican-born Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez said Wednesday he has family members unaccounted for who were inside the Santo Domingo nightclub when its roof collapsed.

The 53-year-old Martinez was born in Manoguayabo, about 10 miles west of the Dominican Republic's capital city. At least 124 people were killed and hundreds more injured when the roof collapsed early Tuesday.

"We are all affected," he said. "I still have family members who are still in the rubbles and we don't know what happened to them. But we just want to be strong, like we have always been. We're a country that prays a lot and remains united all the time, so I just hope everybody has the same courage."