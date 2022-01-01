Pedestal where Lee statue stood in Va. capital fully removed

Every piece of the 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) pedestal where the bronze statue stood over Monument Avenue in Richmond was gone from a traffic circle as of Friday afternoon, WRIC-TV reported. The ground was leveled, with straw spread about to encourage grass growth.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in early December that the pedestal — which had been covered in graffiti following the 2020 protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — would be removed, marking a course reversal from September. An early December news release said the project was expected to be "substantially complete" by Friday.