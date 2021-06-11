Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras homer as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-5

Kohl Stewart got chased during a three-run fifth. But the Cubs scored three in the bottom half, knocking Oviedo out of the game, to pull within 5-4.

Stewart gave up five runs and six hits in four-plus innings. Four relievers combined to shut down the Cardinals.

Tommy Nance (1-0) threw two innings to win his first major league decision. Ryan Tepera worked the eighth, and Craig Kimbrel retired all three batters in the ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances.

The Cardinals lost for the seventh time in eight games and have fallen from first place before play to May 31 to a 32-31 record.

Nolan Arenado drove in three runs. Yadier Molina had three hits, but the nine-time Gold Glove catcher also allowed runs to score on a passed ball and throwing error in the fifth.

Oviedo allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) returned to the lineup after being sidelined since May 12. ... The Cardinals were hopeful LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back tightness) won't need to go on a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, manager Mike Shildt said. ... RHP Kodi Whitley (back) has resumed playing catch and could throw off the mound in the next three to five days, Shildt said.

Cubs: SS Javier Báez (sore right thumb) returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games. ... The Cubs placed C P.J. Higgins (strained right forearm) on the 10-day injured list and selected C José Lobatón from Triple-A Iowa. They also designated RHP Dakota Chalmers for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA) looks to win his sixth straight start for Chicago, while RHP John Gant (4-3, 2.63) pitches for St. Louis. Hendricks has a 2.91 ERA in his past five outings.

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson watches his RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson celebrates his home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo as he runs toward his teammates in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bears' first-round draft pick, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, acknowledges the applause of the fans at Wrigley Field as he takes in a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) shows second base umpire Mike Muchlinski the ball after catching Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson trying to steal second during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches his RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kohl Stewart during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast