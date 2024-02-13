Pearl Jam gives details of new album 'Dark Matter,' drops first single, announces world tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pearl Jam 's forthcoming album is called "Dark Matter," its first single of the same title has been released, and the band will start a world tour in May.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers revealed the new details on the project and their 2024 plans on Tuesday.

“Dark Matter," their 12th studio album and first since 2020's “Megaton," will be released April 19 on Monkeywrench and Republic records. A tour is scheduled to begin May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia.