Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

Marines performing a rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony, which featured a smaller crowd than in typical years.

Aquilino highlighted the story of Doris Miller, a mess attendant on board the USS West Virginia, who carried wounded shipmates to safety and manned a 50-caliber gun returning fire until he ran out of ammunition.

He continued to pull wounded sailors to safety even after an order to abandon ship. The Navy awarded Miller the Navy Cross for his heroism in 1942. Earlier this year, the Navy named its newest aircraft carrier after him.

“Today, a grateful nation reflects upon those who went above and beyond. We honor their service. We remember their sacrifice, and we pledge to continue striving for a better and safer world,” Aquilino said.

Altogether more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah, understood why he could not attend in person this year.

“I think it’s too bad, but it’s for safety reasons,” Upton said from his home in San Jose, California, before Monday's ceremony

Moments before the attack, Upton was getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit the Utah. No one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Upton swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid Japanese plans strafing the area. He stayed for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

Utpon said he doesn't mind talking about that day. What upsets him more is that he lost shipmates over the years. He said only three crew members of the Utah are still alive, including himself.

U.S. Marines wearing masks pause during a prayer at a ceremony marking the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Military jets fly a missing man formation during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A military color guard listens during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A military color guard listens during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

U.S. Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Adm. John Aquilino watches a recorded tribute during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The USS Arizona Memorial is seen ahead of a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

U.S. Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Adm. John Aquilino speaks during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A military color guard participates in a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

FILE - American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo.

A U.S. Navy band sits during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

U.S. Navy sailors stand on the deck of a ship as it passes through Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Superintendent of Pearl Harbor National Memorial Scott Burch speaks during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, speaks during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The USS Missouri is shown ahead of a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The USS Missouri and USS Arizona Memorial are shown in Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The USS Arizona Memorial is shown in Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.