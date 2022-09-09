Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best

The crush of programming means that even worthy shows struggle for recognition.

“You would have thought this bounty of quality would have been wonderful for the Emmys, but it's become one of their most significant challenges,” said Robert Thompson, director of Syracuse University’s Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture. “What happens when an award that was originally designed to pick out the high points in what was called the ‘idiot box’ suddenly has more high points than they can possibly know what to do with?”

Which begs the question: Given the many options splintering the TV audience, how can an awards show draw a crowd?

The ceremony isn't limited to spotlighting only nominated shows, said returning executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart. The awards air 8 p.m. EDT Monday on NBC, with Kenan Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" as host.

“The writing, the filmmaking, the acting that you see on television is extraordinary,” said Hudlin. “We want to celebrate all of TV ... the things we like to watch, whatever those are, yay!”

How to accomplish that? “Put a bit of ‘Law & Order’ in there for the people, and that's exactly what we're going to do,” said Stewart, using the long-running franchise as shorthand for crowd favorites. “We want people to recognize their TV, not our TV, not just those things that are nominated but they've never heard of, or don't subscribe to the streaming service."

One approach, inviting actors from non-nominated shows to serve as presenters, is already evident: Mariska Hargitay of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Christopher Meloni of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will do just that (with both shows also conveniently on host network NBC).

The nominations winnowing process was particularly brutal this year. The farewell seasons of network favorites "black-ish" and "This Is Us" were snubbed, and FX's "Atlanta" was left out of the best comedy series category after two previous nods (although star-creator Donald Glover is up for an acting trophy, which he won in 2017).

Staples like NBC's “Chicago Fire” or CBS' “NCIS" — the No. 1 network drama with an average 10 million viewers last season — are awards longshots in any field, but particularly among TV's endless wave of innovative storytelling. The same goes for Paramount's “Yellowstone,” well-crafted but not seen as cutting edge, which leaves even its deserving cast members out in the cold.

“It seems like a big oversight that Kelly Reilly hasn't been nominated," said Rosenthal, whose credits include “Nurse Jackie” and who is an assistant professor at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. Reilly's performance as tough but troubled Beth Dutton in the modern Western is “really fantastic,” he said.

Emmy nods largely favored shows from big-spending streaming services like Netflix, among the drivers of TV's explosive growth, alongside relatively old-guard premium cable channels including HBO and Showtime. Of the 21 nominees in the best drama, comedy and limited series categories, 11 are on streaming services and seven are on premium cable.

ABC’s comedy “Abbott Elementary,” stands alone as a broadcast network series nominee. Two series nods went to basic cable: AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

When broadcast and daily ratings ruled TV, before DVRs and streaming, Emmy recognition could help make a show. The groundbreaking police drama “Hill Street Blues” is a vivid example cited by Syracuse's Thompson.

It was among the lowest-rated series when it was showered in 1981 with a then-record eight Emmys, he said, and spared cancellation. It aired until 1987 and won four consecutive best drama series awards.

The Emmys hunt still triggers splashy “for your consideration” promotional campaigns aimed at academy voters. But the overloaded pop culture environment has dimmed the appeal of Hollywood awards ceremonies across the board, as ebbing viewership proves, and maybe the cachet of the trophies themselves.

Emmy producer Stewart offers a counter perspective to the latter. Statistically, he said, the odds of winning one of the 25 Emmys to be given Monday are overwhelmingly long.

“Let’s not forget that this is an incredible, incredible achievement,” he said.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Paramount Network shows Kelly Reilly in a scene from "Yellowstone." The program and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in nominations for Monday's Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. Instead, the haul went to shows that are critical darlings or possess a higher degree of cool, “Stranger Things" and “Squid Game” among them. (Paramount Network via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Paramount Network shows Kelly Reilly in a scene from "Yellowstone." The program and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in nominations for Monday's Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. Instead, the haul went to shows that are critical darlings or possess a higher degree of cool, “Stranger Things" and “Squid Game” among them. (Paramount Network via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This combination of photos shows Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in a scene from the NBC series "Chicago Fire," left, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in a scene from the CBS series "NCIS," center, and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in a scene from the CBS series "Young Sheldon." The shows are among the most-watched series on TV, but they are no-shows for the Emmy Awards that favor shiny new streaming and cable fare that doesn't always draw big audiences.(Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC via AP, left, Michael Yarish/CBS via AP, center, and Robert Voets/CBS via AP) ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This combination of photos shows Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in a scene from the NBC series "Chicago Fire," left, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in a scene from the CBS series "NCIS," center, and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in a scene from the CBS series "Young Sheldon." The shows are among the most-watched series on TV, but they are no-shows for the Emmy Awards that favor shiny new streaming and cable fare that doesn't always draw big audiences.(Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC via AP, left, Michael Yarish/CBS via AP, center, and Robert Voets/CBS via AP) ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by CBS shows Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, left, and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres in a scene from "NCIS." The CBS procedural averaged 10 million viewers last season. (Robert Voets/CBS via AP) Credit: Robert Voets Credit: Robert Voets Combined Shape Caption This image released by CBS shows Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, left, and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres in a scene from "NCIS." The CBS procedural averaged 10 million viewers last season. (Robert Voets/CBS via AP) Credit: Robert Voets Credit: Robert Voets

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Vecna in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Vecna in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, foreground, in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, foreground, in a scene from "Stranger Things." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited