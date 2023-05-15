Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game in a first for streaming service

Under the NFL's 11-year contract with NBCUniversal that began this season, Peacock has an exclusive regular-season game. That will be on Dec. 23 when the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on NBC will precede that.

"We spent a lot of time with the NFL and had productive meetings about the proper positioning of that (Peacock) game," NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said last week when the regular-season schedule was released. "We think that's going to be a great combination of using the power of NBC with that late-afternoon game and driving that audience to Peacock for the regular-season exclusive game."

NBC will have three games during the first weekend of the postseason, marking the first time a network has had that many on a single playoff weekend.

NBC also has the primetime Sunday game on Jan. 14 while Fox and CBS will have the earlier contests. ESPN has the Monday night game to close the opening weekend on Jan. 15. This will be the third year that the NFL has played the wild-card games over three days.

