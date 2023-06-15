BreakingNews
University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
X

Peacock strikes naming rights deal with home of Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles

National & World News
8 minutes ago
Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles is changing its name to Peacock Theater and the open-air plaza next to it will be known as Peacock Place

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles is changing its name to Peacock Theater, and the open-air plaza next to it will be known as Peacock Place.

The changes take effect July 11 as part of a multi-year naming rights deal between Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, and sports and live entertainment giant AEG.

The deal announced Thursday is Peacock’s first naming rights agreement.

The 7,100-seat theater hosts concerts and special events, including the Emmy Awards. The 40,000-square-foot plaza will change its name from XBOX Plaza.

The deal includes adding a LED marquee at the corner of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard featuring two video boards that will promote Peacock's series and special events at adjacent L.A. Live, the sports and entertainment district. Also part of the plans are a branded content studio.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. Live venues,” said Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live.

In December 2021, Staples Center, across the street from the theater, changed its name to Crypto.com Arena.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Back to school: Herschel Walker is taking classes at UGA after Senate defeat2h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
29m ago

The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: WARNER BROTEH

Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nuggets ready to celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of...
7m ago
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New...
13m ago
US sanctions North Korean couple accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top