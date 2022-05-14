PBS' Judy Woodruff plans to step down as 'NewsHour' anchor

Woodruff, 75, said she will report longer pieces for “NewsHour” and do other projects and specials for public television, at least through the 2024 presidential election.

She was part of the "NewsHour" rotating anchor team from 2009 until 2013, when she and Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors of the program. Since Ifill's death in 2016, Woodruff has been the show's sole anchor.