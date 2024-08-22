Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz prepares to cap Day 3 of DNC
PBS' Judy Woodruff apologizes for an on-air remark about peace talks in Israel

Veteran PBS journalist Judy Woodruff has apologized for remarks she had made regarding former President Donald Trump and negotiations for peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
FILE - Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 31, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Veteran PBS correspondent Judy Woodruff apologized on Wednesday for comments she had made on the air regarding former President Donald Trump and negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Woodruff, during PBS' Democratic national convention coverage on Monday, repeated a story she had read in Axios and Reuters that Trump had allegedly been encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put off peace talks until after the U.S. election in the belief that a deal could help Democrat Kamala Harris' campaign.

But Woodruff said in a post on X Wednesday that she had not seen later reporting that the story had been denied by the Trump campaign and Israel. She said her remarks had not been based on any original reporting on her part.

“This was a mistake, and I apologize for it,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff's long career in journalism has included time at CNN and NBC News. She was host of PBS' "NewsHour" between 2013 and 2022, before stepping down for a reporting project.

