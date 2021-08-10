PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all 'our best,' changes set

Kerger also announced a “multi-year, multimillion-dollar commitment” to support the work of “underrepresented” filmmakers through the nonprofit Firelight Media and its Groundwork Regional Lab. According to the group's website, the lab supports “diverse, emerging documentary filmmakers living and working” in the U.S and U.S.-controlled territories.

The effort will put 40 fledgling filmmakers in partnership with local PBS stations, Kerger said during a virtual Q&A session Tuesday with TV critics

Last year, Kerger said she “respectfully disagreed” with criticism from filmmaker Grace Lee, who had argued in an essay for the Ford Foundation that public TV’s deep attachment to Burns represents one white man's “lens on America” at the expense of people of color. Other filmmakers built on Lee's criticism after Kerger's response.

On Tuesday, Kerger said her understanding of how PBS approaches diversity has grown since those remarks, based on conversations with the filmmakers and what she called a variety of stakeholders.

Under criteria to be applied across PBS broadcast and digital platforms, producers now must provide a “diversity, equity and inclusion” plan for every agreement and series renewal, with diverse representation in all aspects of hiring, the service said. There will be mandated accountability reporting.

PBS highlighted the intended effect on PBS Kids’ programming and its mission. Creators will be asked to describe how their shows will give all American children the chance to ”see their lived experiences reflected and celebrated through authentic stories and smart, funny characters."