ajc logo
X

Paw patrol: German police revive girl's dropped Chihuahua

National & World News
1 hour ago
No job is too small for Hamburg police

BERLIN (AP) — No job is too small for Hamburg police.

Officers in the German city found themselves having to perform CPR on a Chihuahua last week after a distraught girl came rushing into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing after she accidentally dropped it.

After checking its vitals, officers cupped the dog's nose to provide mouth-to-snout resuscitation and massaged its tiny heart all the way to a nearby veterinary clinic.

In a statement Friday, Hamburg police said vets later called the precinct to say the dog was in a stable condition.

In Other News
1
Death row inmate sues to allow pastor to lay hands on him during...
2
The Latest: Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
3
The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave
4
State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires
5
Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top