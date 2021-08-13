Paw patrol: German police revive girl's dropped Chihuahua

BERLIN (AP) — No job is too small for Hamburg police.
Officers in the German city found themselves having to perform CPR on a Chihuahua last week after a distraught girl came rushing into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing after she accidentally dropped it.
After checking its vitals, officers cupped the dog's nose to provide mouth-to-snout resuscitation and massaged its tiny heart all the way to a nearby veterinary clinic.
In a statement Friday, Hamburg police said vets later called the precinct to say the dog was in a stable condition.
In Other News
1
Death row inmate sues to allow pastor to lay hands on him during...
2
The Latest: Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
3
The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave
4
State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires
5
Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires