ajc logo
X

Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

National & World News
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
5 hours ago
A judge has extended a temporary block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, until Oct. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The decision by Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins means pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation may continue in Ohio through Oct. 12.

Jenkins issued his first 14-day pause Sept. 14 in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state's remaining abortion providers, finding their lawsuit was "substantially likely to prevail on the merits."

The action argues that the abortion ban violates protections in the state constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. It also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.

The law was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019, and prohibits most abortions after the first detectable "fetal heartbeat." Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they're pregnant. The law had been blocked through a legal challenge, then went into effect after the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.

Jenkins has scheduled the next hearing in the case for Oct. 7.

Credit: Fred Squillante

Credit: Fred Squillante

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
6h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Missouri expected to attack No. 1 Georgia with more screens
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bilal Hussein

'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking
17m ago
Lawsuit demands San Francisco stop homeless camp sweeps
20m ago
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
19m ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
10h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top