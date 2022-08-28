ajc logo
Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title

Paula Reto, of South Africa, holds the trophy after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, of South Africa, holds the trophy after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

“I’m really, really excited and just proud of myself for being able to stick through the shots and the routines," Reto said. “Sometimes, I find that’s really hard to do, especially if you know you have only a few holes left.”

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.

She's the fourth South African winner on the LPGA Tour, following Sally Little, Lee-Anne Pace and Ashleigh Buhai — the British Women’s Open champion this year.

“I was trying not to watch the leaderboard,” said Reto, who played in the final group with Choi and Narin An. “I sort of knew where the girls in my group were, so I was just trying to make sure I stayed with them or maybe one or two ahead. That was the only thing I could control. You can’t do too much.”

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

“I think I had a decent shot at it,” Korda said. “I played good golf, and honestly, I’m just grateful that I am playing golf and I’m out here, and I’m enjoying every second of it.”

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under. Canadian star Brooke Henderson tied for 49th at 5 under after a 69 in front of a large gallery.

“It was amazing,” Henderson said about the fans . “I didn’t necessarily expect that because I was thinking, you know, they should go and see some really good golf happening. It’s amazing that they were out there the whole time, just so many people. I felt the love all week.”

Golf Canada said an event-record 75,000 fans attended the event during the week.

Paula Reto, of South Africa, raises her golf club over her head as fans shout, after her chip came up short on the green of the 17th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, of South Africa, acknowledges the crowd as she approaches the 18th green during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after her final putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, from South Africa, laughs as she is sprayed with champagne following her first LPGA win at the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto of South Africa smiles after her putt on the green of the 8th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paula Reto, from South Africa, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round action at the CP Women's Open, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

