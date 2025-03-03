Nation & World News
Paul Tazewell becomes first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design

Paul Tazewell made history at the Oscars, becoming the first Black man to win best costume design
Paul Tazewell, winner of the award for best costume design for "Wicked," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Tazewell made history at the Oscars, becoming the first Black man to win best costume design.

Tazewell won for his masterful design work in “Wicked” at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday. It is his first win and second nomination. He was previously nominated in the category for his work on Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story.”

“I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award,” he said in his acceptance speech, which was met with a couple standing ovations. “I’m so proud of this.”

Backstage, Tazewell said winning the award is the pinnacle of his career. He said he feels humbled to inspire other Black men aspiring to become costume designers.

“I've been designing costumes for over 35 years — that has been on Broadway and now it's film,” he said. “There was never a Black male designer who I saw that I could follow and see as an inspiration. But to realize now that it's actually me.”

Before the Oscars, Tazewell won awards at BAFTA, Critics Choice and Costume Designers Guild awards. He's the second Black person to in the category after Ruth E. Carter made history for her work in 2018 for "Black Panther," which made her the first African American to win in the category.

Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars in 2023.

“She has paved the way for designers of color,” Tazewell said.

In his acceptance speech, Tazewell thanked “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthis Erivo.

“To my muses, Cynthia and Ariana and all the other cast," he said. "Thank you for trusting me with bringing your characters to life. This is everything.”

Tazewell built a legendary career, winning an Emmy in 2018 for his costume work on “The Wiz Live!” and a Tony for “Hamilton.” He worked with Erivo on the 2019 film “Harriet,” which was his first feature film.

Tazewell, who has earned nine Tony nominations, gained notoriety through theater projects such as “The Color Purple,” “In the Heights,” “MJ the Musical," “Suffs" and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

___

For complete coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

