Nation & World News

Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings as the Pirates blank the Brewers 1-0

Paul Skenes struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings in another dominant performance, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
7 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings in another dominant performance, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Thursday.

Skenes threw 99 pitches in his 11th major league start, 65 for strikes. The All-Star right-hander walked one while lowering his ERA to 1.90.

Colin Holderman replaced Skenes (6-0) and surrendered a leadoff single to Jake Bauers for Milwaukee's first hit. The Brewers loaded the bases with two down in the eighth, but Holderman escaped the jam when he struck out William Contreras swinging.

Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his fourth save, finishing a two-hitter for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes prepares to throw during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski scores on an RBI double hit by Yasmani Grandal during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski scores on an RBI double hit by Yasmani Grandal during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryan Hudson throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players charged for reckless driving

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns
37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns
37m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marathon Oil reaches $241 million settlement with EPA for environmental violations in...
10m ago
Disaster revisits Vermont as Beryl’s remnants flood the state a year after catastrophic...
12m ago
Two 80-something journalists tried ChatGPT. Then, they sued to protect the 'written word'
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform