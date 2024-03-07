Paul Simon to receive PEN America's Literary Service Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Simon's latest honor places him among public figures well outside the music industry. He is this year's winner of PEN America's PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, which previously has been given to former President Barack Obama, the late Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and Stephen King among others.

The 82-year-old Simon is known for such classic songs as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence” and for his globe-spanning musical tastes, from Brazil to South Africa to his native New York City. Later this month, he will be featured in the MGM+ docuseries “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.”

“Paul Simon has inspired fans worldwide with lyrics and songs that entire generations know by heart and can recognize from the very first notes," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement Thursday. "His fascination with different cultures, traditions and rhythms have helped open our ears and minds to essential musical traditions. We are elated to pay tribute to this unparalleled creative artist whose music, along with his commitment to humane values and humanitarian causes, has made him a cultural icon.”