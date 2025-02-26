Paul McCartney's next book, 'Wings,' is a look back at the group he formed after the Beatles

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney 's next book, coming out this fall, is a reminder that the Beatles were not his only band.

"Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run" is an oral history about the group McCartney formed in the early 1970s, after the Beatles broke up. With members including guitarist Denny Laine and McCartney's then-wife, keyboardist Linda McCartney, Wings rose from driving to shows in a van to selling millions of records with such hits as “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” “My Love” and “Silly Love Songs.” The band broke up in 1981.

Edited by historian Ted Widmer, the illustrated, 528-page book draws in part on hours of interviews with McCartney. W.W. Norton & Company, which also published McCartney's “The Lyrics” and “1964: Eyes of the Storm,” announced Wednesday that “Wings” will be released Nov. 4.