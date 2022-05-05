Paul has another stellar fourth, Suns blow past Mavs 129-109

Game 3 is on Friday in Dallas.

The Mavericks will go home in a 2-0 hole, desperately needing contributions from someone other than Luka Doncic, who scored 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting two nights after a 45-point performance in Game 1. Reggie Bullock added 16 points.

The Suns jumped out to a 9-0 lead for a second straight game, but the Mavericks had a better response than in Game 1.

Dallas slowly fought back and Spencer Dinwiddie hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 38. Davis Bertans followed with a 3-pointer with 7:56 left in the second quarter to give the Mavs a 41-38 advantage and their first lead of the series.

The Mavs took a two-point lead after a foul-filled first half. Doncic scored 24 before the break on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Crowder led the Suns with 15.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Bertans gave the Mavs good minutes in the first half, scoring nine points and going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. ... Doncic briefly turned and stared down a Suns heckler late in the third quarter when he was walking off the playing floor into the tunnel. Doncic was quickly ushered away from the fan by Dallas team personnel.

Suns: Shot 64.7% from the field in the first quarter. ... Jae Crowder picked up a technical foul in the second quarter. Ayton was called for a flagrant 1 foul after being called for an offensive foul, catching Dwight Powell in the face with his elbow. ... Phoenix hosted a sellout crowd for a 31st straight game.

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) works the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) and Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball down court past Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is blocked by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left, during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York