Paul, Booker help NBA-best Suns roll to 9th straight win

Edwards had 27 points and a career-high 10 assists for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added in 26 points off the bench, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23. Beasley scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The Suns pushed ahead 40-32 after the first quarter and took a 74-66 lead into halftime. Booker led all scorers with 20 points before the break, and Paul added 15 points and nine assists. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 16 points.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Guards Patrick Beverley (right ankle sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (left shin contusion) didn't play. ... Towns got a technical foul late in the second quarter for arguing with a referee.

Suns: Phoenix shot 10 of 19 (52.6%) from 3-point range in the first half. ... The Footprint Center hosted a sellout crowd for the 10th straight game. ... Paul needed just nine shots to get his triple-double. He was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Jazz on Sunday.

Suns: Host the Spurs on Sunday.

___

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is pressured by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reaches for a loose ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) and Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) shoots as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)