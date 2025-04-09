Patti Smith will take another look back in a new memoir, 'Bread of Angels'

NEW YORK (AP) — Even after publishing a handful of memoirs, including the classic "Just Kids," Patti Smith has a lot more to say about her life.

The poet-writer-musician's "Bread of Angels" will be published Nov. 4, Random House announced Wednesday. In "Just Kids," winner of the National Book Award in 2010, Smith looked back on her early years in New York City and her romance and friendship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. In her new book, according to Random House, she reflects on her childhood "in working class Philadelphia and South Jersey," her marriage to guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith, her move to a home in Michigan by Lake Saint Clair, to raise a family and her grief over the death of her husband, in 1994.

Even the book's release date is deeply personal, coinciding with Mapplethorpe's birthday and the anniversary of Smith's death.