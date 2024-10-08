Nation & World News

Patriots will go with first-round draft pick Drake Maye and bench QB Jacoby Brissett, report says

The New England Patriots reportedly are planning to give first-round draft pick Drake Maye his first pro start in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak under veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett
New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are planning to give first-round draft pick Drake Maye his first pro start in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak under veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Maye made one previous appearance for New England, coming in at the end of a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets and going 4 for 8 with 22 yards.

Brissett was 79 for 135 with two touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season. He never threw for more than 150 net yards in a game.

The Patriots host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Patriots had no media availability on Tuesday and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation of the decision.

The Patriots have struggled to find a useful quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020 after leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships. They have tried veterans like Cam Newton and draft picks like Mac Jones but have appeared in only one playoff game, a loss.

Three years after selecting Jones 15th overall in the 2021 draft and putting him immediately into the starting lineup, only to give up on him in his third season, the Patriots went back to the draft and picked Maye No. 3 overall.

But with the Patriots struggling in almost every area — including the offensive line — coach Jerod Mayo stuck with Brissett rather than put the rookie out of North Carolina into a hopeless and potentially dangerous situation. For four weeks, Mayo said he was sticking with Brissett.

But his tone shifted Monday when he said, “We have to look at every single unit and every single player and figure out how we use this roster to go out there and win games.”

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, center, sets to hand off the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) brings down New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

