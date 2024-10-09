Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is placed on commissioner's exempt list after his arrest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The NFL has placed New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers on the exempt list while he goes through the legal process following his arrest on charges that he shoved his girlfriend's head into the wall and choked her.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Peppers won’t be with the team “in the near term.”

“Any act of domestic violence is unacceptable for us,” Mayo said. “With that being said, I do think that Jabrill has to go through the system, has to continue to go through due process. We’ll see how that works out.”