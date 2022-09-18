ajc logo
X

Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor, center, celebrates after taking a 44-yard pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steeler in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor, center, celebrates after taking a 44-yard pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steeler in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

National & World News
By WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New England Patriots don't panic. It doesn't matter the year, the opponent or even the quarterback.

A sometimes lifeless loss to Miami in their opener was just that, an opener. A starting point the Patriots knew would in no way define their season.

The response was a performance that's become the standard for an organization that worries far less about style points and far more about winning by any means necessary: a clinical, largely selfless 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday that kept New England without an 0-2 start in over 20 years.

One big throw from quarterback Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor right before halftime. A muffed punt that found its way into the hands of Brenden Schooler to set up a pivotal touchdown run by Damien Harris. A leaping pass deflection by linebacker Matthew Judon in the fourth quarter, all of it topped off by 6:33 of pure physical domination by an offensive line that let the Patriots drain the clock on their way to beating the Steelers for the 13th time in 17 meetings under coach Bill Belichick.

“We're building an identity,” said longtime Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty. “To come to Pittsburgh and gut out a win, you start to build who you are.”

An identity that may, in the end, turn out to be much the same as so many New England teams that came before it.

Jones bounced back from a rough Week 1 performance to throw for 253 yards, including a 44-yard heave to a leaping Agholor that gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead at the break. The defense forced a pair of three-and-outs in the fourth quarter after the Steelers had drawn within three. And the special teams took advantage of a miscue by Pittsburgh punt returner Gunner Olszewski, whose muff helped New England celebrate owner Robert Kraft's 500th game like it has so many that came before it: with a win built not so much on style, but substance.

“I hope this game is a stepping stone toward where we're headed,” Agholor said. “At the same time, I don't want it to be, ‘Hey, this is our identity.’ It's more ‘OK, we see some good stuff. Now let’s get better.'”

Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the final minutes that let New England play keep away as Pittsburgh's defense sagged late without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury.

Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers, whose offense sputtered for long stretches as it struggled to find any sense of rhythm.

Trubisky hit Pat Freiermuth for a 7-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to draw the Steelers within three and briefly quiet the chants for rookie backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Those cheers don't figure to go away anytime soon, however, after the Steelers failed to pick up a single first down during their final two possession while squandering a chance to tie or take the lead.

“We need that spark,” said Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. “We have to bring that spark each and every week. We’re going to be fine. We have to come off the ball with a purpose and we’ll be good.”

Good may be a few steps down the road. The Steelers finished with just 243 yards of total offense as the Patriots made it a point to take away the deep passing game. A mixture of a steady pass rush in Trubisky's face and some hesitancy by Trubisky to test the New England secondary led to a series of check downs that moved the sticks on occasion but failed to create any sustained momentum.

“We can be better at everything,” said Trubisky, who completed 21 of 33 and was sacked three times. “I can be better at decision-making. We had some missed opportunities. I had some missed throws. ... Bottom line, we've got to score more points.”

The first meeting between two of the NFL's marquee franchises to feature neither Tom Brady nor Ben Roethlisberger in years lacked the high stakes that long defined the rivalry between former AFC superpowers.

Instead, New England came in looking for a jolt following a blah Week 1 loss to Miami while the Steelers are still in the nascent stages of the post-Roethlisberger era, a journey that began with a thrilling and slightly bizarre victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

The overtime victory came at quite a cost. Without Watt, Pittsburgh failed to generate any sort of sustained pass rush against Jones. The Steelers failed to record a single sack after collecting seven against the Bengals, and while Jones wasn't spectacular, he didn't have to be while extending drives with responsible and safe throws over the middle.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Steelers: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night. Pittsburgh swept their longtime AFC North rivals last season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) for a 44-yard touchdown play during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) for a 44-yard touchdown play during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) for a 44-yard touchdown play during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) hauls in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) hauls in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) hauls in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) spins out of the reach of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) spins out of the reach of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) spins out of the reach of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Credit: Phil Pavely

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scores on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scores on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scores on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Credit: Phil Pavely

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Combined ShapeCaption
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Credit: Phil Pavely

Credit: Phil Pavely

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
6h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
20h ago
The Latest
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
6m ago
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
8m ago
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
14m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top