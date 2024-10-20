Patriots RB Stevenson active but Jags RB Etienne out for Wembley game

LONDON (AP) — New England Patriots leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson was listed as active against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium after missing one game with a foot injury.

Stevenson has gained 356 yards on 77 carries with three touchdowns this season. The fourth-year back has also caught 13 passes for 37 yards.

Rookie WR Javon Baker was inactive after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.