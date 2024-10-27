Nation & World News

Patriots QB Drake Maye leaves Jets game after hit to head. He was ruled out with a concussion

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in the first quarter after a hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) connects helmet to helmet from behind with New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) connects helmet to helmet from behind with New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By BRENDAN McGAIR – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game against the New York Jets in the first quarter after a hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

As the rookie went into a slide near the end of the first quarter, he collided with New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood; no penalty was called. Maye went to the blue medical tent, and the team announced at the start of the second half that he would not return.

Drafted with the third overall pick of the draft, Maye started his third straight game. He scored New England's first touchdown against the Jets, a 17-yard rush that saw him beat New York's Chazz Surratt to the corner of the end zone.

Maye didn't lead the Patriots to victory in either of his first two starts of his NFL career, though he did show promise in a turnover-free game in last week's 32-16 loss to Jacksonville. Maye joined Hall of Famer Dan Marino in becoming just the second quarterback since 1950 with at least 500 passing yards and five touchdown passes in their first two starts.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye at quarterback. Brissett started the first five games of the season for the Patriots, leading the team to a 1-4 record before he was replaced by Maye.

Maye's removal from Sunday's game with a head injury came the same day as Tua Tagovailoa returned as Miami's starting quarterback after suffering the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in front of New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

