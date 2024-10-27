Patriots QB Drake Maye leaves Jets game after hit to head. He was ruled out with a concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game against the New York Jets in the first quarter after a hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

As the rookie went into a slide near the end of the first quarter, he collided with New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood; no penalty was called. Maye went to the blue medical tent, and the team announced at the start of the second half that he would not return.