ajc logo
X

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in

National & World News
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
9 hours ago
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England’s game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury.

Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday.

Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hoyer departed after getting sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-down play in the Patriots' second series of the game. He had engineered a 10-play, 56-yard drive on the game's opening series to set up a Nick Folk 37-yard field goal that gave New England a 3-0 lead.

The team said Hoyer was being evaluated for a head injury and announced he was out for the rest of the game after the Patriots went three-and-out on Zappe's first drive.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Mike Roemer

Credit: Mike Roemer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run 7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We leaned on our guys up front’
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Defense steps up as Falcons pull out victory over Browns
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons win ‘big boy fight’ with big effort from defense
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Weiss

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize
9m ago
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
12m ago
Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young...
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top