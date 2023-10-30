Patriots' Kendrick Bourne out for season with torn ligament in knee, AP source says

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his knee, according to a person with knowledge of the diagnosis

By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
30 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his knee, according to a person with knowledge of the diagnosis.

Testing revealed the extent of the injury Bourne incurred during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Miami said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on the condition of anonymity because Bourne's status had not been announced.

Bourne remained on the sideline after being tackled by Eli Apple following a catch on the first play of the fourth quarter and did not return. He had three catches in the game, including a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

It’s a big setback for the Patriots, who lost their most targeted receiver this season. Bourne’s 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns are all team highs.

It came after fellow receiver DeVante Parker also left Sunday’s game after taking a hard hit to his head from Miami safety DeShon Elliott in the third quarter and didn’t return after being evaluated for a concussion.

The injuries to Bourne and Parker will likely mean increased playing time for 2022 second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton and rookie receiver Demario Douglas.

Bourne is in the final season of the three-year, $22.5 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2021.

New England hosts Washington on Sunday.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

