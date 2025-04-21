Nation & World News
Patriots' Day traffic? No thank you. Red Sox' Walker Buehler spends night at hotel for early start

Walker Buehler wasn’t taking any chances with the early start
Boston Red Sox's Walker Buehler delivers a pitch to a Chicago White Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Walker Buehler delivers a pitch to a Chicago White Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By KEN POWTAK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Walker Buehler wasn’t taking any chances with the early start.

Instead of getting up and figuring out what roads may have been closed along the Boston Marathon route, he took his family to a nearby hotel to get ready for his Monday morning start.

"I stayed at a hotel last night, just so that I kind of didn't have to worry too much about it," he said after Boston's 4-2 victory over the White Sox in its annual Patriots' Day game.

“My wife and kids stayed with me and everything was kind of normal for us,” he said. “We’re all kind of used to sleeping in hotels, so we’re all good.”

Wearing a white home jersey with red letters spelled out “Boston” across the front — a jersey inspired after the city rallied in the Red Sox's first game following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 — Buehler threw his first pitch at 11:11 a.m. on a chilly morning at Fenway Park.

“I had all my stuff done,” he said of the move from his nearby Newton home. “I took an iPad home and read it last night, where I typically do. I scouted their whole lineup and every guy on the bench.”

Buehler gave up a run in the first inning before going the next six scoreless, holding Chicago to four hits while striking out nine and walking three in his 100-pitch outing.

He said he set his alarm for 6:45 a.m. and got to the park at 7:15. It was the earliest game he’d pitched in since Double-A in 2017, he recalled, when he was in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system.

“Against Jack Flaherty, SpongeBob Squarepants Day, that we faced each other in,” he said, smiling. “I was thinking about that earlier.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox's Walker Buehler delivers a pitch to a Chicago White Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Chicago White Sox's Sean Burke delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Four White Sox pitchers - all from Massachusetts - made their Fenway mound debuts within 24 hours

Here's what mature Spencer Schwellenbach took from rough outing in loss to Blue Jays

Braves offense matches unfortunate history to overshadow Spencer Strider's return

Atlanta is left balancing two ends of the spectrum: recognizing baseball is a long season but acknowledging it must show urgency and not write off this poor start as a fluke.

Wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez convicted in bribery scheme

Credit: AP

Wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez convicted in bribery scheme

8m ago

Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse stolen at DC restaurant, officials say

8m ago

Montana has a measles outbreak with its first cases in 35 years. Here's what you should know

11m ago

North Point was once one of Georgia's great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Atlanta airport to more than triple some parking rates

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.