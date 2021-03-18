Patriots' Chung retires after 11 seasons, 3 Super Bowl rings

“It's time to start a new life,” Chung wrote. “Patriot until I die!!! Love you all.”

Several of Chung's former teammates took to social media to wish him well.

“Love you big bro and everything you’ve done for anyone you’ve ever been around!!!” linebacker Dont'a Hightower wrote under Chung's post. “Appreciate the rings, the ox tails, and the countless (beers) lol. Red Coat coming soon!”

The red coat is a reference to the jacket inductees in the Patriots Hall of Fame receive. Chung was named a member of the team's 2010s All-Decade Team.

While the Patriots will miss Chung's toughness and versatility, they remain well-stocked at safety.

Adrian Phillips started all 16 games in Chung's place last season alongside Devin McCourty. Free safety and 2020 second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger also had a solid rookie season.

And just this week New England agreed to terms with free agent Jalen Mills on a four-year, $24 million deal. Mills spent four of his first five seasons at cornerback. He moved to strong safety in 2020, starting 15 games and making an interception and 1 1/2 sacks.

