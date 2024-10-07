Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people. One person was treated at the home, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Peppers has a lawyer for the charges. A phone number for him could not be found.

Coach Jerod Mayo, on a press call Monday, said the team is still gathering information on Peppers’ arrest and will go from there. The situation has been addressed with the team and Peppers will be allowed in the Patriots’ facilities for now.

“We don’t know enough to say he shouldn’t be in the building,” Mayo said.

The Patriots signed Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, didn't play Sunday in the Patriots 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

