Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

Police say Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home
FILE - New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 51 minutes ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home, police said Monday.

Peppers, 29, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on the charges, which also include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine, according to a police news release.

He was arrested early Saturday.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people. One person was treated at the home, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Peppers has a lawyer for the charges. A phone number for him could not be found.

Coach Jerod Mayo, on a press call Monday, said the team is still gathering information on Peppers’ arrest and will go from there. The situation has been addressed with the team and Peppers will be allowed in the Patriots’ facilities for now.

“We don’t know enough to say he shouldn’t be in the building,” Mayo said.

The Patriots signed Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, didn't play Sunday in the Patriots 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

