Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test

Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday's cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Practice squad player Bill Murray joined him on the list Tuesday.