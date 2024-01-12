Patriots agree to hire Jerod Mayo has next head coach, Bill Belichick's successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Details were still being worked out on Friday, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season.

Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins.