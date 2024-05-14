Nation & World News

Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow showdown coming in Week 2 as NFL continues releasing its schedule

First, Lamar Jackson
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Lamar Jackson. Then, Joe Burrow.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs face a daunting test in opening their season after CBS unveiled Kansas City’s Week 2 opponent as being the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

The Bengals, with Burrow as their quarterback following a season-ending wrist injury, will travel to play at Kansas City in a late-afternoon outing on Sept. 15. The matchup follows the league's announcement on Monday of the Chiefs opening the NFL schedule hosting the Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of last season's AFC title game.

The meeting against the Bengals brings together two teams who met in the 2021 AFC championship, with Cincinnati pulling out a 27-24 win in overtime in that game.

The NFL is releasing highlighted portions of its schedule in advance of the league revealing its full slate of games on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs drills with the ball during the NFL football team's practice on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during a news conference following the NFL football team's practice, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

