Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson charged with sexual battery

Vaughn said after he returned to Aspens that night, Jackson Mahomes grabbed her neck with enough force that it left a faint bruise while they were talking in her office about an incident in which he allegedly shoved a member of the wait staff.

She provided The Star with a photo of a bruise on her neck and a video that she said showed Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, calling the advances unwelcome and shocking and noting that she thought he was intoxicated.

Aspen Vaughn didn’t immediately reply to a Facebook message, and the restaurant didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment about the charges.

The Chiefs declined to comment, saying it was a personal matter involving the relative of a player but not a member of the organization. Patrick Mahomes doesn't have a spokesperson and he hasn't commented about the matter on Twitter.

Holland reported from Mission, Kansas.