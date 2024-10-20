Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs stay undefeated, beat 49ers 28-18 in Super Bowl rematch

The game came with a potentially heavy price for San Francisco with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk getting carted off after getting hit on his right knee while making a catch late in the first half. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

Aiyuk's absence proved crucial during a key point late in the third quarter when the 49ers were driving with a chance to erase a 14-12 deficit.

A miscommunication between backup receiver Ronnie Bell and Brock Purdy led to an interception by Chris Roland-Wallace. The Chiefs then turned that into a touchdown thanks in part to a 33-yard scramble by Mahomes that was his longest regular-season run ever.

Mahomes then scored on a 1-yard scramble on fourth-and-goal for his first rushing touchdown since the 2022 season.

That was one of four TD runs on the day for Kansas City, with Kareem Hunt getting two in the first half and Mecole Hardman icing it with an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter. It was just the second time Kansas City ran for four TDs in a game started by Mahomes, with the other coming in the 2018 divisional playoff round against Indianapolis.

Mahomes finished 16 for 27 for 154 yards and has eight interceptions and six passing touchdowns this season. But that has been enough for Kansas City to become the 10th defending Super Bowl champion to start the following season with six straight wins.

Purdy wasn't much better as the defenses had the better of this game. He went 17 for 31 for 212 yards with two TD runs and three interceptions. His third pick came in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter with San Francisco trying to mount a comeback.

Pearsall's debut

Niners rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made his debut exactly 50 days after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco. Pearsall was activated from the non-football injury list and came in for his first play on San Francisco's opening drive. He caught his first career pass late in the second quarter.

His presence was needed since San Francisco played the second half without its top three receivers. Jauan Jennings missed the game with a hip injury, Deebo Samuel played only four plays because of an illness, and Aiyuk got hurt late in the first half.

Injuries

Chiefs: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) left in the first half. ... CB Jaylen Watson (ankle) left in the second half.

Up next

Chiefs: Visit Las Vegas next Sunday.

49ers: Host Dallas next Sunday night.

