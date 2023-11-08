Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

People magazine has named Patrick Dempsey as its Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He's not just "McDreamy" anymore — Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star and race car driver takes the mantle from "Captain America" star Chris Evans, who was 2022's selection. The pick was revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night.

"I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Dempsey, 57, told the magazine about his initial reaction. “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

The actor stars in the upcoming Michael Mann film "Ferrari." He told The Associated Press last year that he did all the driving himself, calling it "the best role I've ever had."

Dempsey has driven in several professional races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, according to its website.

Dempsey said his three children are bound to tease him about his People magazine selection and “pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.”

The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story will be out Friday.

In addition to racing and acting, he founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organization that provides care and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother.

Dempsey achieved heartthrob status as Dr. Derek Shepherd — nicknamed “McDreamy” — on “Grey's Anatomy,” appearing in more than 250 episodes.

He plays Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in "Ferrari," which arrives in theaters later this year. The film has received a waiver so that its stars can promote it without breaking rules in the ongoing actors strike.

Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine's first recipient in 1985.

