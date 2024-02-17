Patrick Cantlay builds a 5-shot lead at Riviera. Tiger Woods makes early exit with flu symptoms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay began with an eagle and never let anyone close to him the rest of the round Friday. He shot a 6-under 65 to build a five-shot lead at the Genesis Invitational going into a weekend that won't include Tiger Woods.

Woods made another early exit, this one because of flu symptoms instead of his injured body. He withdrew after six holes and spent the next two hours getting intravenous fluids before leaving Riviera, along with a big chunk of the gallery.

Cantlay was making it tougher on the field with every birdie. Even when he appeared to be in trouble left of the fairway on the par-4 15th — the hardest hole at Riviera — he ripped an iron over the bunker to 3 feet for birdie.