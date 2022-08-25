ajc logo
X

Patrick Beverley returning to Los Angeles with Lakers

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for Beverley. The move sends guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz and returns Beverley to the city where he starred for the Clippers from 2017 until last year. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for Beverley. The move sends guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz and returns Beverley to the city where he starred for the Clippers from 2017 until last year. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

National & World News
Updated 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for guard Patrick Beverley

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, Beverley was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

“Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!” Beverley wrote in a Tweet that included purple and gold heart emojis.

He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Minnesota last season while starting 54 of 58 games and helping the Timberwolves make the playoffs. He ended up in Utah as part of a multi-player deal when the Jazz sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in early July.

“We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team,” general manager Rob Pelinka said. “We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D' style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster and align perfectly with Coach (Darvin) Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.”

The 34-year-old guard from Chicago is known for his ferocious defense that makes him popular with home crowds and a thorn to opposing players. The three-time NBA All-Defensive team member played for the Clippers from 2017-21 until he was traded to Memphis and then to the Wolves nine days later.

“I used to hate Patrick Beverley when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!” tweeted Lakers great Magic Johnson.

Beverley played for Houston from 2012-17.

Horton-Tucker played three seasons with the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 131 games, mostly off the bench.

Johnson began last season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA's developmental league before signing three separate 10-day contracts with the big-league club. He was signed by the Lakers for the rest of the season in late January. In 48 games, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it3h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
7h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
25m ago
Ex-Georgia star Travon Walker becomes present and future of Jaguars defense
3h ago
Ex-Georgia star Travon Walker becomes present and future of Jaguars defense
3h ago
With cutdown looming, Falcons work to cut down on penalties
2h ago
The Latest
Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals
10m ago
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
18m ago
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
27m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top