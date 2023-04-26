Patch crowned 'beautiful bulldog' at Drake University event

The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize. The bulldog is Drake's mascot and the contest kicks off the Drake Relays track and field competition happening later this week. Events will take place at the university's stadium just west of downtown Des Moines.

Patch's entry seemed to get a boost when she carefully ambled through a hoop on the runway, bringing cheers from a crowd of spectators. Her owners, Jennifer Hinton and Joel Kornder of Johnston, Iowa, said they had worked on the hoop routine for months ahead of the competition.