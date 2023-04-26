X

Patch crowned 'beautiful bulldog' at Drake University event

23 hours ago
Patch, sporting a jean jacket as she strutted down the runway, was crowned the winner of Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest

The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize. The bulldog is Drake's mascot and the contest kicks off the Drake Relays track and field competition happening later this week. Events will take place at the university's stadium just west of downtown Des Moines.

Patch's entry seemed to get a boost when she carefully ambled through a hoop on the runway, bringing cheers from a crowd of spectators. Her owners, Jennifer Hinton and Joel Kornder of Johnston, Iowa, said they had worked on the hoop routine for months ahead of the competition.

“I heard about the contest when I moved to Des Moines this past summer, and I knew I had to enter Patch,” Hinton said. “She is the epitome of the bulldog breed, and we’re so proud of her all the time but especially today."

After being named the winner, Patch traded in her denim for a satin cape and crown, befitting her role as the Drake Relays mascot and the university's bulldog representative for the next year.

Patch is a rescue dog and was among nine rescues who competed.

