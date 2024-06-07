Pat Sajak's final episode as 'Wheel of Fortune' host is almost here

Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show's 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him. White will stay on as Seacrest's co-host through the 2025-2026 season, based on a contract extension she signed in September.

In a recent interview for "Good Morning America" with Sajak's daughter Maggie, who serves as the show's social correspondent, the host said he felt "surprisingly OK" given that he announced his retirement almost a year before his final show.

“I’ve had time to sort of get used to it and it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run,” he said.

Looking back on his time with the popular game show, Sajak said he is grateful for how audiences across the country connected with the show and made it a part of their daily routines.

“Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became a part of popular culture, and more importantly, we became a part of people’s lives,” he said. “That’s been awfully gratifying.”