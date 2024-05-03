Nation & World News

Pat Beverley throws ball at Pacers fans, later asks reporter to leave his postgame interview

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Beverley indicated a video showing him throwing a ball at a spectator on Thursday was misleading but later added that “I have to be better.”
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half in Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half in Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.
36 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Beverley indicated a video showing him throwing a ball at a spectator on Thursday was misleading but later added that “I have to be better.”

Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands and hitting a fan with about 2 ½ minutes left in Milwaukee's 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley declined to answer a question about it while speaking to reporters after the game. But he replied to an X post that showed the video by saying, "Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair."

Six hours later, Beverley issued another X post saying, "But I have to be better. And I will."

Also during his postgame media session, Beverley wouldn't allow a particular reporter to ask a question after discovering that she didn't subscribe to his podcast. He told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) drives up court past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second half in Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half in Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

