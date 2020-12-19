Pastors, Chicago mayor talk about Black woman's botched raid

Some pastors believe city attorneys and police officers should be fired.

“Contrition does suggest there’s character. But with contrition must also come correction,” the Rev. Ira Acree told reporters.

The video shows officers using a battering ram to break the door. An officer threw a blanket over Young's shoulders. But because she was handcuffed, the blanket slipped off her shoulders, leaving her exposed again.

“I don’t own a gun. I don’t even like guns. You’ve got the wrong place. I promise you. You are not going to find a gun here,” Young says to officers as she sobs.

Young’s lawsuit alleging civil rights violations was withdrawn in federal court in March as part of a procedural step to refile it in Cook County court.

Meanwhile Friday, Chicago dropped a request that Young's attorney be sanctioned by a federal judge for any role in how the TV station got the video. The city said it was part of an earlier confidentiality order.

“I again want to reiterate and affirm my commitment to righting the wrongs in this case and moving forward with full transparency and accountability,” Lightfoot said.