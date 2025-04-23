Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pastor calls for 'full Target boycott' over concerns about diversity, equity, inclusion

The pastor of a Georgia megachurch who led a nationwide 40-day “fast” against Target stores is now calling for a “full Target boycott.”
FILE - A Target store in Emeryville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Target store in Emeryville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By Associated Press
57 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The pastor of a Georgia megachurch who led a nationwide 40-day "fast" boycott of Target stores over the retail chain's commitment to diversity initiatives is now calling for that effort to continue as a "full Target boycott."

The Rev. Jamal Bryant said this week that the Minneapolis-based retailer has not met all of the boycott effort's demands. Among them: Restoring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion principles and pledging money to Black-owned banks and businesses.

Target announced in January that it would phase out a handful of DEI initiatives, including a program designed to help Black employees build meaningful careers and promote Black-owned businesses. Conservative activists and President Donald Trump have sought to dismantle DEI policies in the federal government and schools.

Bryant is the pastor of one of the South’s largest churches, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. The 40-day “fast” of Target stores coincided with the beginning of Lent on March 5, and other faith leaders endorsed the protest.

Target did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment by phone and by email on Wednesday.

“Until Target comes to the table with serious, concrete proposals to meet our four demands, we will remain in this posture,” Bryant said on a website dedicated to the boycott effort.

“Silence and delay are no longer acceptable,” he added. “Our communities deserve action, not platitudes. Our demands are not radical — they are righteous, reasonable, and long overdue.”

Target operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people.

FILE - Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, speaks during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LISTEN

Pastor Jamal Bryant talks Target boycott

Dr. Jamal Bryant joins ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk about the Target boycott.

Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target's CEO amid DEI backlash 'very constructive and candid'

Veterans Affairs asks employees to report 'anti-Christian bias' for investigation by new task force

The Latest

Trader Fred Demarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street rises and markets rally worldwide as Trump softens his tough talk on tariffs and the Fed

5m ago

UNC hired Bill Belichick to boost its football profile. A game in Ireland marks a return on that bet

7m ago

Weinstein's #MeToo rape retrial opens with added allegations from a former model

9m ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

46m ago

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.