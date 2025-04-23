Pastor calls for 'full Target boycott' over concerns about diversity, equity, inclusion

ATLANTA (AP) — The pastor of a Georgia megachurch who led a nationwide 40-day "fast" boycott of Target stores over the retail chain's commitment to diversity initiatives is now calling for that effort to continue as a "full Target boycott."

The Rev. Jamal Bryant said this week that the Minneapolis-based retailer has not met all of the boycott effort's demands. Among them: Restoring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion principles and pledging money to Black-owned banks and businesses.

Target announced in January that it would phase out a handful of DEI initiatives, including a program designed to help Black employees build meaningful careers and promote Black-owned businesses. Conservative activists and President Donald Trump have sought to dismantle DEI policies in the federal government and schools.